Analysts Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.00) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $928.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.51. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $34.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

