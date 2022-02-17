Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $50,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO opened at $401.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

