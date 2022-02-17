Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,229 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $48,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 406.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 150,903 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

