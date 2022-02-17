SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $52,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 54,073 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,824,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $94.65 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

