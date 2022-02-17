Royal Bank of Canada Sells 40,243 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,243 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after purchasing an additional 863,139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 159,929 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,613,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.01.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

