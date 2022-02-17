TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Holdings Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

