Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 115,225 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,548,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 115,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $85,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

