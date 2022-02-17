GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 35,363 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $934.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRNE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.