Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 6,500 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $13.18 on Thursday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

