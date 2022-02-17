Putnam Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,128,000 after purchasing an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after buying an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $259.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average of $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

