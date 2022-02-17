Putnam Investments LLC Sells 42,697 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,697 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.90.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $125.72 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

