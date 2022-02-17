Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.23 ($158.22).

AIR opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.87. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

