Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.07% from the stock’s current price.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE:RBLX opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. Roblox has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.