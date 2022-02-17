Bank of America Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $100.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.21.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $76.03 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,080 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 647.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

