JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($161.36) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.23 ($158.22).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €117.88 ($133.95) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €112.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.87. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

