Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,444,165 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Agora were worth $115,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in API. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Agora by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,315,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Agora by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 214,056 shares during the last quarter. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on API shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of API opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

