VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VEON were worth $118,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in VEON by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VEON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

