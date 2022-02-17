Morgan Stanley Has $118.44 Million Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VEON were worth $118,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

VEON opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

About VEON

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

