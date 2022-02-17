Morgan Stanley Sells 525,755 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 998,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $119,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $111.59 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

