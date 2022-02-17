Morgan Stanley Buys 98,075 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 981,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Xylem were worth $121,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.