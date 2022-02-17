Morgan Stanley Has $130.60 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,622 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $130,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 784,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after acquiring an additional 630,151 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.83 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

