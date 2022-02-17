Morgan Stanley Has $131.81 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $131,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after buying an additional 75,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 335,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $104.78 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $104.73 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.