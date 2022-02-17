Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

NIU stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $190.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.