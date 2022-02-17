Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives $188.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.60.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $153.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $103.39 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

