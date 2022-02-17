Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Truist Financial

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.88. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock valued at $167,070,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

