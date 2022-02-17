Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 23,152 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,296 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 366.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 790,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

LNG stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

