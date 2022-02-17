Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 41,729 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,834 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 41,729 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 290,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,383,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.