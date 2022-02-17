Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,793,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,022 shares of company stock valued at $27,521,537 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $487.57 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.