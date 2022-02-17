Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Kraton worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kraton by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kraton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kraton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kraton by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kraton by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

