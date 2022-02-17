Morgan Stanley Has $135.50 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $135,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

ZBH stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

