Mariner LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Mariner LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $261,000.

BBEU opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18.

