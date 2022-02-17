Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,498 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after acquiring an additional 803,845 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

