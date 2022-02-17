Mariner LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,864 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

