Mariner LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of HPE opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

