Insider Buying: Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $108,900.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Snehal Patel purchased 2,050 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.80.

Shares of GLSI opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $12,586,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

