Mariner LLC Has $970,000 Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in NIO by 69.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after buying an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NIO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 86 Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NIO opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

