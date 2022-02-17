Paula A. Price Sells 700 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after buying an additional 66,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.