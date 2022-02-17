Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,201 shares of company stock worth $10,913,789. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

