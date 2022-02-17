Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 93,801 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,279,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,621,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,799,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.
ALIT stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
About Alight
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT).
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.