Brokerages Anticipate WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,942,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

