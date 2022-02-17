Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,110 Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 571.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 498,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $81.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

