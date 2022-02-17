2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Purchases $251,025.60 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $780.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in 2U by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in 2U by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 2U by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in 2U by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

