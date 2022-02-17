Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. Approximately 601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $871.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -1.69.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,204,000 after buying an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 157,922 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.