MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 474,772 shares.The stock last traded at $10.91 and had previously closed at $10.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MacroGenics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

