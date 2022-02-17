Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 132,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,805,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

LU has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Get Lufax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 93.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 1,406,756 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at $28,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 54.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after buying an additional 1,538,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.