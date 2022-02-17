Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,947 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCDX. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

