Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,441 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 187,422 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.56 million, a PE ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

