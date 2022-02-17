Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.74.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMPX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

