Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally Sells 1,300 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $48,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APR stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after buying an additional 819,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 789,919 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Apria by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after buying an additional 238,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apria by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on APR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

