Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Grows By 66.2%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

